Police seek help in identifying Lancaster retail theft suspect

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are seeking help in identifying a woman accused of trying to steal $149 worth of groceries from a Weis Market store on Monday.

According to police, the woman was stopped by loss prevention employees at the store, located on the 1700 block of Fruitville Pike, at about 1:23 p.m. The suspect fled after being confronted, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Lancaster Police Officer Stallings at stallinc@lancasterpolice.com, or at (717) 735-3300.