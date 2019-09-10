Police seek help in identifying suspect in Lancaster County bank robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — Susquehanna Regional Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Maytown, East Donegal Township Tuesday morning.

According to police, a male suspect entered the Northwest Bank on the 100 block of West High Street at about 9:30 a.m., told the teller it was a robbery, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect walked to the rear of the bank and fled on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 180 and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at (717) 426-1164.