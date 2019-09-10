Potential bomb threat targeting Shippensburg Area Senior HS Wednesday prompts police presence

Posted 9:51 PM, September 10, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a potential bomb threat targeting Shippensburg Area Senior High School Wednesday, September 11.

The school district said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the administration became aware of the potential threat in the afternoon and has been working with law enforcement in developing a plan to ensure student safety.

As a result, regional and local law enforcement will be prevalent at the high school throughout the day, especially during arrival and dismissal times.

The school district said law enforcement K-9 units will clear the building to ensure its safety before anyone goes inside. Students and staff members will be able to enter the building after 6:45 a.m.

Entry points will be limited to the front entrance and the rear entrance near the auditorium lobby, according to the school district. There will be a police presence at each point while students and staff members enter the building.

