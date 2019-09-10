Temperatures soaring into the 90s tomorrow as higher humidity and storm chances return!

PERFECT TUESDAY: We started off the new work week on a bit of a cooler note, but once the sun returned on Monday, temperatures warmed up a good bit! We’ve kicked the cloud cover out of here for the most part, and should see plenty of sunshine today. Higher humidity will be slowly creeping back in, likely making it feel a bit more uncomfortable over the next couple of days, but today should still be great! Temperatures will be a hair warmer than yesterday, climbing into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We will actually be sitting a couple of degrees above average for this time of year. Things really heat up as we push into Wednesday and Thursday!

TEMPS ON THE RISE: The official start of Meteorological Fall was back on September 1st, but Mother Nature hasn’t gotten the memo! Wednesday and Thursday we should be climbing into the upper 80s and maybe even breaking 90 in a few spots. These temperatures will be a good 10-12 degrees above average for this area for this time of year. The unusually warm temperatures are thanks to a strong ridge building in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This combined with a cold front closing in our of the west, ensuring a strong southerly flow will be enough to get us back into the muggies. High humidity won’t make it feel any better, in fact it will only make it feel more uncomfortable. With the chance for wet weather every day through the rest of the week, humidity will remain on the higher end!

SHOWER CHANCES AHEAD: It’s back to the hot and humid air for the second half of the work week. Wednesday is looking like a mainly dry day which will allow temperatures to get hotter than they would if we had a risk of afternoon storms. It is possible we develop a stray storm in the afternoon, but the chance for wet weather looks to be in the evening and very isolated. Thursday a cold front will be knocking on our doorstep which will bring the best chance for some more numerous showers and storms. Friday, a warm front will try to lift through the area, but looks to get held up to our southwest. Unfortunately this means we will likely be stuck dealing with easterly winds, cloudy skies, and with some moisture still in the atmosphere — likely a couple of showers as well. A chance for a couple more storms on Saturday, but we dry up heading into Sunday as high pressure noses in!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash