× Three people injured after two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Three people were left injured after a two-vehicle crash.

Police say that the crash occurred on September 3 around 10:40 a.m. as a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling north on Springfield Road in North Newton Township.

At the same time, a 2002 Ford F250 Supercab was traveling east on Oakville Road.

According to police, the Dodge truck failed to stop at the posted stop sign on Sprignfield Road and proceeded onto Oakville Road where the vehicle was struck by the Ford F250.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Dodge and its lone passenger were both taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Ford F250 also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.