× Two men arrested in connection to homicide of Harrisburg man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two men have been arrested in connection to the homicide of Kyler Waiwada.

Deion Parson and Adante Smith are both facing murder in the first & second degree, robbery, and conspiracy charges for their roles in the incident.

On August 30 around 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of State Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found Waiwada suffering from gunshot wounds at the rear of a house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, both Parson and Smith will face charges in connection to the homicide.