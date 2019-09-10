× Waynesboro woman accused of stealing opioid narcotics from pharmacy she worked at

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro woman was taken into custody Tuesday on charges related to the alleged theft of opioid narcotics.

Stephanie Shaffer, 38, is accused of stealing the narcotics from a local pharmacy she worked at. An investigation into the theft began in May.

Shaffer has been charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, theft of pills with a dollar value of over $2,200, furnishing fraudulent information on controlled substance official records and violation of the Pharmacy Act, court documents show.

She was arraigned and released on $500,000 unsecured bail.