YORK — York City’s Bureau of Health is offering a free flu clinic at William Penn Senior High School on Saturday, September 21.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the high school, which is located at 101 West College Street.

The bureau says the flu vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.