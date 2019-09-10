× YWCA Carlisle taking steps to ensure young women have proper access to feminine hygiene products

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The YWCA Carlisle is taking steps to make sure young women have proper access to feminine hygiene products.

The YWCA Carlisle is creating a “Pad Pantry” to ease the burden of high-priced feminine products and help provide basic needs to young women and girls in Cumberland County. The YWCA Carlisle is also working with Carlisle Area School District to get hygiene products distributed to middle school students.

A recent survey showed that one in five girls in the United States have either left school early or missed school entirely because they did not have access to feminine products.

Product donations can be dropped off at YWCA Carlisle, located at 301 G Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Monetary donations can also be made for the purchase of products.