44-year-old woman dies at Hanover Hospital following forklift accident at her workplace

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died at Hanover Hospital Wednesday following a forklift accident at her workplace, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, in Adams County.

Eva DeVincentis, 44, was injured while operating a forklift around 3:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. She was then transported to the hospital where she died just after 4 p.m.

The Gettysburg resident’s manner of death was accidental; the cause: blunt force injuries to the torso.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating this incident. The agency doesn’t comment on open investigation.

OSHA says that it has inspected Winter Garden Quality Food once before in May 2018 after the company reported that an employee had part of a finger amputated in a machine. According to OSHA, the company was cited for record keeping and fire extinguisher violations as a result of that inspection.

