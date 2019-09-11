At least one person taken to the hospital after tractor trailer crashes into building in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was taken to the hospital after a tractor trailer crashed into a building.

Emergency dispatch said that a tractor trailer crashed into a building on Route 23 near North Railroad Road in New Holland Borough around 6:35 a.m. on September 11.

At least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page that the intersection in the area is expected to be closed for most of the day as a result of the crash: