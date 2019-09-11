× Dauphin County man convicted of raping 9-year-old girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County man was convicted Tuesday of rape of a child and other offenses thanks in part to the tearful testimony of his 9-year-old victim, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jonathan O’Brian was also found guilty of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a child, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure, the DA said.

The victim’s testimony outlined instances of repeated sexual abuse that occurred when she was seven and eight years old.

A Dauphin County jury found O’Brian guilty despite the lack of DNA or medical evidence, based in large part due to the victim’s testimony, according to the DA.

According to testimony, the victim told a classmate on June 4, 2018 that she was afraid to go home. The child’s teacher soon became aware of the situation and reported the suspected abuse to authorities, according to testimony.

The victim was first interviewed by investigators on June 6.

When informed by detectives that the police were submitting items to a lab for DNA testing, O’Brian allegedly claimed his DNA could possibly be in the girl’s hair and on her clothing because she walked in on him while he masturbating, according to testimony. Ultimately, the laboratory was unable to obtain any DNA from items submitted by police.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 25th before Judge William T. Tully. O’Brian remains incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison pending sentencing.