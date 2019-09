× Emergency crews on scene of crash on Interstate 83 South in York County

YORK COUNTY — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has shut down Interstate 83 South near Exit 32, according to dispatch accounts.

The crash, which was reported around 11:05 a.m., involves an unknown number of vehicles, and it is unknown if there are any injuries. All traffic lanes are closed, dispatch says.

State Police are on the scene.