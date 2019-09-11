× Former Hanover constable accused of falsifying community service documents related to DUI arrest

YORK COUNTY — A former Hanover constable has been accused of submitting falsified court forms relating to a 2017 DUI case, court records show.

Royce Kent Foltz II is charged with making unsworn falsifications to authorities (forged/altered documents), according to court documents. The charges were filed in April.

York County detectives began investigating earlier this year after Foltz submitted forms claiming he had performed community service, which was a requirement for completing the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. The ARD program allows first-time, non-violent offenders to avoid conviction by completing court-ordered requirements, such as community service.

Foltz was accepted into ARD in June 2018 after he was arrested for DUI in February 2017, according to criminal complaint affidavits.

On Dec. 21, 2018 and Jan. 16 of this year, Foltz allegedly emailed community service reporting forms to the York County District Attorney’s Office, claiming he had performed community service with Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services and with the Florida contingent of Oath Keepers.

Investigators say they contacted SAVES, which told investigators Foltz was not present for any of the events he listed on his form.

The contact listed with Oath Keepers also told investigators Foltz was not on the group’s Hurricane Michael detail, as Foltz had claimed, and that he did not know Foltz.