FOX43 Capitol Beat – Pa. House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler

State House lawmakers return to Harrisburg on September 17 for their first session since summer recess started in July. House Majority Leader, Republican State Representative Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County was this week’s guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat with Matt Maisel.

Representative Cutler and Maisel discussed their memories of September 11, 2001, as well as legislative items the State House plans to address over the next month, including gun violence after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.