GM is recalling 3.4 million pickups and SUVs to fix a break problem

General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs across the United States in order to fix a brake problem, Fox Business reports.

The models impacted by the recall include the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks from model year 2014-18.

The Cadillac Escalade from 2015-17 and the GMC Yukon, Chevy Suburban, and Tahoe from 2015-18 are also included, according to Fox Business.

The problem is with the vacuum pump, according to GM. The amount of vacuum created by the pump may decrease over time, affecting the vehicles’ brake assist feature by requiring more distance to stop.

GM dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module free of charge while GM said they will notify car owners.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating in November of last year.