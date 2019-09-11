Hot, late day storms possible with more tomorrow

HOT, FEW STORMS: We kick off Wednesday a little humid with mostly clear skies. Temperatures soar this afternoon with highs in the low-90s for most. Heat index values reach the mid-90s. A few late day storms around 4PM and after will be possible. The chance you see them out your door is low, but everyone will have the risk of seeing them, especially south of the Turnpike with current forecast guidance. There is a very low risk of storms reaching severe criteria with gusty winds and heavy rain being the threat. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re only at a 1. We dry out overnight with lows near 70. A higher risk of storms moves in Thursday.

MORE STORMS THURSDAY: Temperatures rise once again Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper-80s. A few more clouds hang around with a higher risk of storms in the afternoon. Most of the area should hear some thunder in the afternoon, starting in the early afternoon and sticking with us throughout the remainder of the daylight hours and into the evening. A few showers could stick around overnight. There is currently no severe outlook for the area, stay tuned for updates on that. The front that causes these Thursday storms stalls out nearby and will bring a lot of cloud cover overnight heading into Friday.

MUCH COOLER SOGGY FRIDAY, WARMING WEEKEND: With the front sticking around, nearly constant overcast skies stay with us Friday. The shower chance will be highest in the earlier portions of the day, but could linger into the early afternoon. Highs stay in the low-to-mid 70s. Once the cloud cover dissipates overnight, temperatures rise back into the mid-80s Saturday with a few storms possible. We dry out Sunday with highs again in the mid-80s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long