Humidity on the rise as strong storms are expected this evening!

STORMS TODAY: As a much more humid air mass begins to take shape, moisture continues to funnel back into the area. Dew points this afternoon are already back into the upper 60s making it feel quite uncomfortable outside. Temperatures continue to climb into the mid 80s early afternoon and will likely top out in around 90 degrees before the storms begin to roll in later this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted south-central PA in a marginal risk for severe weather today. This is the lowest threat on the severe weather scale, but we will continue to monitor the threats of flooding and damaging wind gusts. Both of these threats are definitely on the low end, but with some stronger storms we could see very heavy downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts. Storms will be very hit or miss in the afternoon, with a bit of a better chance for everyone to see some wet weather late tonight around midnight. Storms fizzle out through the overnight period, but more wet weather likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

COLD FRONT APPROACHING: More storms will be likely Thursday as a cold front is slow to cross through the area. The front is not very impressive in terms of dramatic changes behind it, but should still be enough to spark up storms with warm temperatures and plenty of moisture to work with. The afternoon and evening time-frame looks to be the best chance for storms on Thursday, again drying up through the overnight period. Dense fog will likely develop overnight Thursday into Friday as temperatures drop quickly. A warm front will try to lift through the area on Friday, but looks to get hung up to our southwest. This will leave us in a pool of cool air and plenty of leftover moisture. For this reason, Friday is likely going to be cool and wet. Showers are likely mainly through the first half of the day, although most of Friday will likely be dreary. Temperatures bounce back up as we head into the weekend!

ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS: Despite the one cool day likely for Friday, temperatures will generally be above average for this time of year. Starting with today when we make a run for the 90s, that is a good 10-12 degrees above average! Similar temperatures stay with us for Thursday before the cool-down Friday. Saturday and Sunday more sunshine will be returning and temperatures will again be warmer. Another cold front crosses through on Saturday afternoon, but it looks like a mainly dry front. A couple storms possible, but temperatures should still manage to get into the low to mid 80s. Similar temperatures are expected for Sunday, but more sunshine as high pressure noses in from the west.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann