Kreider Farms of Lancaster County unveils 3 new Hemp Tea drinks

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County dairy is launching a new line of hemp-infused ice tea drinks, it was announced Tuesday.

Chiques Creek Hemp Tea, produced by Kreider Farms, is available for purchase online.

It will be available at select retailers in Central Pennsylvania shortly, Kreider Farms says.

Chiques Hemp Tea is available in Original Recipe, Passionfruit and Mint, and Peach & Lemon & Dandelion.

All three flavors are made from a blend of hemp seed oil and natural flavoring.

The drinks do not contain CBD or THC, as the FDA has not approved these additives for food and beverage use at this time, Kreider Farms said.

But if regulations change, Kreider Farms may explore recipe alterations in the future, the company added.

“Since the recent passing of the Farm Bill, we are excited to see hemp being reintroduced to agriculture,” said Khalee Kreider, Marketing/Social Media Specialist at Kreider Farms. “With its rich history in Lancaster County and our proximity to East Hempfield Township and the Chiques Creek waterway, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to launch a cutting edge product and brand that we hope consumers can get excited about.”

Lancaster County has a long history of successful hemp production, and the Chiques Creek brand pays homage to the burgeoning revival of this culturally important farming tradition, according to Kreider Farms.

Named for the refreshing creek that flows through Kreider Farms’ company headquarters, Chiques Creek is more than a delicious tea—it’s a celebration of our local Lancaster County heritage.