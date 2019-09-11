× Lancaster County couple charged after knocking child to the ground during domestic dispute, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Conoy Township couple are facing charges after police say they knocked a child to the ground during a domestic dispute Monday.

Harry Robert Horn, 30, and Autumn Marie Parsons, 31, both of Bainbridge, are charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of children in the incident, which occurred around 12:09 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Amosite Road.

Horn is also charged with strangulation, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Police say the couple were involved in a “mutual” domestic dispute that turned physical. During the altercation, Horn allegedly shoved Parsons several times, causing her to fall to the floor, and at one point placed his hands around her neck and choked her, according to police.

The child was present during the incident at was knocked to the ground, causing a large bruise on the child’s forehead, police say.

Police also say the sanitary conditions of the home placed the child in danger.