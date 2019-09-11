Lancaster County investigators “encouraged” by tips for 1975 cold murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. --- Investigators with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office say they've received a "double-digit" number of tips in the last week regarding a Manor Township murder dating back more than 40 years ago.

In December 1975, 19-year old Lindy Sue Biechler was found stabbed to death insider her apartment on Kloss Drive.

Since, her case has gone cold and no suspect has been held responsible for her death.

Last Thursday, investigators released DNA composite sketches of what her suspected killer could look like based on DNA collected at the original crime scene.

In the week that has followed, Brett Hambright with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says they have a "handful" of tips that are being followed up on and pursued.

“We don’t want to speculate or sort of try to make a prediction on what we think will be the ultimate payoff from those tips and that information but we’re certainly encouraged," said Hambright.

Hambright said the majority of their activity is coming from a website set up when the composite sketches were released: WhokilledLindyBiechler.com.

“We do believe that public tips will be what gets us to the ultimate point we’re hoping to reach and that’s, obviously, a resolution and charges in Lindy’s case," said Hambright.

Investigators are not looking for tips solely based on who did it?

Hambright said even the smallest detail can make a big difference in the case.

“Someone might have about her, about her circumstance, about what she was doing the days before her death would be extremely important to this investigation," said Hambright.

While investigators are using similar tactics to the Christy Mirack murder case that was solved earlier this year, Hambright said they're cautious to not make the promise of similar results in the Biechler case, citing additional years prior and changes in genealogy resources available.

Hambright said DNA-wise, they're only at a starting place in the Biechler case that will involve a log more legwork looking through family trees.