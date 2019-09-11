× Littlestown woman dies after two-vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Littlestown woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash.

Winifred Ankney, 84, died as a result of blunt force trauma she suffered in the incident.

According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred in the area around Appler Road and Hanover Street in Oxford Township around 3:35 p.m. on September 10.

Ankney was transported from the scene to York Hospital where she passed away in the operating room around 6:10 p.m., despite life-saving efforts.

She was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner.

The condition of anyone else involved in the crash is unknown at this time.