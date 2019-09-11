× Notification from automatic license plate reader led to arrest of suspect in Lancaster County bank robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 29-year-old bank robbery suspect was arrested in Lancaster County Tuesday after an East Lampeter Township Police vehicle equipped with an automatic license plate reader indicated the car he was in had been reported stolen.

Christopher Benjamin, of Harrisburg, was in possession of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Dauphin County, police say. He was also in possession of a .45 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen, and had an outstanding arrest warrant for armed bank robbery originating from Manheim Township, according to police.

Benjamin was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday after an East Lampeter Township Police officer on patrol in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East received a notification from the police vehicle’s license plate reader.

Police say Benjamin provided a false name to police when he was questioned and it was later determined he was a convicted felon barred from possessing a firearm.

Benjamin was turned over to Manheim Township Police on the outstanding bank robbery arrest warrant.

He was charged with persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, and providing false identification to police in Tuesday’s incident.