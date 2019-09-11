Overturned truck closes on-ramp from Oregon Pike to Route 222 in Lancaster County for over 2 hours

LANCASTER COUNTY — An overturned box truck on the entrance ramp from Oregon Pike to Route 222 in Manheim Township early this morning slowed traffic in the area for more than two hours, according to Manheim Township Police.

The incident occurred around 4:42 a.m., police say.

According to police, the truck was traveling north on Oregon Pike when it turned right onto the access ramp to Route 222 South. The truck overturned on its left side while negotiating the curve, police say. The driver was confined inside the vehicle and needed assistance to be removed, but was not seriously injured, according to police.

The ramp was closed to traffic for approximately 2 1/2 hours, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.