Police called to 2 reported shootings in York City

YORK — Police were called to two reported shootings in York City Wednesday night.

The first occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Princess Street. Dispatch told FOX43 one that one person was taken to the hospital. That individual’s condition is unknown at this time.

Around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. There’s no word on if anyone was injured or transported to the hospital.

Police are on-scene of a reported shooting on the 500 block of W. Princess Street in York. 911 dispatch says one person has been transported to a hospital, unknown condition. Coroner says they have not been called. Scene is still active. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zk11dyEu5N — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) September 12, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.