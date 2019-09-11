Police called to 2 reported shootings in York City

Posted 9:36 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58PM, September 11, 2019

YORK — Police were called to two reported shootings in York City Wednesday night.

The first occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Princess Street. Dispatch told FOX43 one that one person was taken to the hospital. That individual’s condition is unknown at this time.

Around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. There’s no word on if anyone was injured or transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 

