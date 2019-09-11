× Police: Lancaster County man arrested for DUI after driving through police station parking lot

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 50-year-old Millersville man was charged with DUI earlier this month after police say he was spotted driving erratically — in the Manor Township Police Station parking lot.

Douglas Wayne Schultz was charged with two counts of DUI on Tuesday after the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 1 on the 100 block of East Charlotte Street in Millersville.

According to Manor Township Police, an officer observed Schultz’s Dodge pickup truck driving through the parking lot of the station, ignoring posted signs that stated the parking lot is only to be used by those conducting business with Manor Township Police.

The officer followed the vehicle and observed it drive onto the wrong lane of traffic while negotiating a right turn onto Fairway Drive, police say. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Joseph Road and found Schultz behind the wheel, according to police. Schultz was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of alcohol, and could not satisfactorily complete field sobriety tests administered by the officer, police say.

He was taken to the Manor Township Police Station, where he submitted to a breathalyzer test, according to police.