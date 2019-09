× Police on scene of reported shooting in York City

YORK — Police are on scene of a reported shooting in York City.

Officers are in the 500 block of West Princess Street.

Dispatch says one person has been transported to the hospital. There’s no word on that individual’s condition.

Police are on-scene of a reported shooting on the 500 block of W. Princess Street in York. 911 dispatch says one person has been transported to a hospital, unknown condition. Coroner says they have not been called. Scene is still active. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zk11dyEu5N — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) September 12, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.