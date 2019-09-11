Police searching for missing, endangered Littlestown man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing elderly Littlestown man with dementia that may be in danger.

Wayne Wantz, 89, was last seen on September 10 around 9:00 a.m. at his residence.

He reportedly said he was going to attend a grave site service on “Cemetery Lane” in Westminster, Maryland.

Wantz had a doctor’s appointment set for 3:20 p.m. in Littlestown, but never showed.

Police say that Wentz has dementia, and there are concerns about him caring for himself.

Wantz was known to be driving a gray 2007 Saturn Acura with the PA Registration “PD6600V.”

