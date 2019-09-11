Police searching for missing, endangered Littlestown man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing elderly Littlestown man with dementia that may be in danger.
Wayne Wantz, 89, was last seen on September 10 around 9:00 a.m. at his residence.
He reportedly said he was going to attend a grave site service on “Cemetery Lane” in Westminster, Maryland.
Wantz had a doctor’s appointment set for 3:20 p.m. in Littlestown, but never showed.
Police say that Wentz has dementia, and there are concerns about him caring for himself.
Wantz was known to be driving a gray 2007 Saturn Acura with the PA Registration “PD6600V.”
