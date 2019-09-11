× ‘Rough night of drinking’ at New Cumberland hotel leads to charges for Hershey man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Hershey man has been charged after his “rough night of drinking” led to nearly $3,000 worth of damage in at a New Cumberland hotel room registered to him.

Justin C. Meyer, 29, is charged with criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred in December 2018, according to Fairview Township Police.

Hotel staff notified police after discovering a broken window in the room, along with blood scattered about, police say.

When police contacted Meyer, he told them he “had a rough night of drinking,” according to police.

Meyer was charged on July 30.