‘Senseless killing’: Police investigate double homicide in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- UPDATE (September 12, 11:20 a.m.): The York County Coroner has identified two men killed in Wednesday night's shootings in York as Charles McAllister, 42, and Lawrence Alston, 29.

Shots rang out on the 500 block of West Princess Street around 8:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Both men were found unresponsive inside a home in the area and died in transport to York Hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted on both men at Lehigh Valley Hospital on September 13.

"It is senseless killing. For what? Just senseless," said Coraine Fountain, who lives on West Princess Street.

"You live with it," said Glen Morris, who also lives on West Princess Street. "Everyday, every night, everything goes 'pow, pow, pow.' You can't hide if a gunshot is coming for you."

Morris says his thoughts immediately went to his grandkids. They were outside playing.

"I got to protect them," added Morris.

"I was in the bed," explained Fountain. "I got up cause I heard gunshots. I came outside cause my husband was outside, once I made sure he was safe, I went into the house."

"He changed his life, which everybody tries to do," said a woman, who did not want to identify herself.

She tells FOX43 Charles McCallister was the godfather of her kids.

"Yeah, that bulls**t right there. It was meant for somebody else," she added.

FOX43 could see "R.I.P" written on the back of the woman's car and on the sidewalk.

"Praying for the families. I'm praying everybody gets through it," said Fountain.

So far, York City Police have not made any arrests for either of the shootings, and they don't know if they are related.

"It's heartbreaking," said Fountain. "It's too much gun violence. All I can do is try to keep my husband safe, my kids safe."

UPDATE: Police say two people are dead and another is in critical condition after two shootings in York.

Officers say they responded to the area of West Princess St. around 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, for a reported shooting.

Two adult male victims were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Around 9:42 p.m., police responded to another reported shooting in the area of North Pershing and Jefferson Avenues.

One victim was transported to the hospital from that scene.

They are said to be in critical condition.

It is unknown if these two shootings are related.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact York City Police in any of the following ways:

Submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH at www.yorkcitypolice.com

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219

Previously reported:

YORK -- Police were called to two reported shootings in York City Wednesday night.

The first occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Princess Street. Dispatch told FOX43 one that one person was taken to the hospital. That individual's condition is unknown at this time.

Around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. There's no word on if anyone was injured or transported to the hospital.

Police are on-scene of a reported shooting on the 500 block of W. Princess Street in York. 911 dispatch says one person has been transported to a hospital, unknown condition. Coroner says they have not been called. Scene is still active. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zk11dyEu5N — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) September 12, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.