Sheetz holds open house to address residents concerns with newly proposed location in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- A newly proposed Sheetz location in Cumberland County continues to spark controversy among residents following traffic safety concerns.

On Wednesday, Sheetz officials in turn hosted an open house at Cedar Cliff High School in Lower Allen Township, allowing people to check out blue prints of what the proposed store would look like and ask questions.

The Sheets would go at the corner of Carlisle Road and Cedar Cliff Drive where the current Gulf Gas Station stands.

“We want to hear from the folks that have come whether they support the project or whether they oppose the project,” said Nick Ruffner, spokesperson for Sheetz.

At the open house, Sheetz set up stations detailing everything from design and site plans to how they plan to address traffic concerns.

“A lot of this already seems like it’s completed,” said Mellisa McNeal, a concerned resident.

While some believe a decision has already been made, officials with Sheetz say that’s not the case.

“We are not committing to anything, we are wanting to bring a store to the community,” added Ruffner.

The Sheetz proposal includes an increase in the number of gas pumps from eight to twelve.

The company also plans to make the overall location larger in size.

“When our teams are looking at a store location they take traffic into account, the amount of people they expect to be in the store. they want to be able to choose the right store size in order to create the right customer service environment,” added Ruffner.

“We are talking about kids walking to and from school and after school activities and Friday night football and all of those kinds of things,” said Jennifer Kocher, whose children go to school nearby.

However, others say they are all for the new Sheetz location.

“From my understanding it’s going to go from three driveways into two and they are also going to be right turn only exits so i actually think it’s going to help with the traffic going out of there,” said Casey Kaercher, a local mother.

An Upper Allen Township Zoning Board Meeting will be held next Thursday Sept. 19 to review parts of Sheetz proposal, since the size is much larger than current zoning laws allow.

The township will have 45 days to make a decision.