Susquehanna Regional Police searching for missing Lancaster County woman

LANCASTER COUNTY — Susquehanna Regional Police are searching for a missing Conoy Township woman.

Sarah M. Kunish, 36, of the 200 block of Race Street, was last seen leaving her Bainbridge home between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, police say. She was reported missing the next day.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person or who has knowledge of anything that could aid in this investigation, please contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.