Team USA loses to France in FIBA World Cup quarterfinals

For the first time in 13 years, there will be a new men’s FIBA World Cup champion.

In a shocker, Team USA lost to France 89-79 in the quarterfinals in Dongguan, China. It ends the 58-game winning streak the US — using NBA players during that stretch — had in international tournaments.

The last time the Americans lost in international tournament play was in 2006, when the US fell to Greece in the semifinals of the FIBA World Championship.

France, who led Team USA at halftime, went on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, taking an 82-76 lead. France never trailed again.

Evan Fournier had 22 points while Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead France. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 29 points for the US.

France will face Argentina in the semifinals.