Threat made against South Western High School deemed not credible

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A threat made against South Western High School has been deemed not credible, the school district said in a Facebook post.

The school district didn’t go into detail about what the threat was but said that the administration was alerted to the threat Wednesday afternoon and students and staff members were never at risk.

The school district noted that the high school WILL OPERATE on its normal schedule Thursday.