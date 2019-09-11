× Two Carlisle men accused of raping, robbing woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Two Carlisle men have been charged in the rape and robbery of a woman in the borough earlier this month, according to Carlisle Police.

Demetrius Rashaw Runkle, 24, of the 200 block of B Street, and Karim Omar Jones, 45, of the 400 block of Fairground Avenue, were charged on Tuesday, according to criminal complaint affidavits against both men.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, police say.

According to police, the victim reported she had been sexually assaulted by two men in a grassy area behind a convenience store on the 300 block of North Hanover Street. During the assault, the victim said both men slapped her and threatened to kill her. The victim also reported the men took $20 from her left front pants pocket.

Police say they received a tip from a caller who identified one of the suspects as Jones. The victim positively identified Jones as one of the men who raped her, police say.

Jones initially denied having sex with the victim, police say, but later admitted to having sex with her. He identified the second suspect as an acquaintance he knew as “Meech.”

Police say they viewed surveillance video from a nearby convenience store, which depicted a man matching the victim’s physical description of one of the suspects. A Carlisle Police officer later identified that suspect as Runkle.

The victim identified Runkle as one of her assailants when showed a photo lineup by investigators, according to police.

Both men were charged with rape, sexual assault, two counts of robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, and theft.

Runkle was also charged with two counts of strangulation, according to police.