Two people charged with breaking into RV's at York County campground

YORK COUNTY — A man and woman were charged Tuesday with burglarizing campsites at the Otter Creek Campground in Lower Chanceford Township, State Police say.

Debra Lea Morris, 50, and Nevin Leon Hinkle, 51, both of whom are transients, are charged with three counts each of illegally entering an occupied structure, criminal trespass, theft, and criminal mischief, according to police, who began investigating when a victim reported their recreational vehicle had been burglarized sometime between Sept. 4 and Tuesday.

Police say someone cut through the screen on a window at the door of the victims’ RV and used it to open the door from inside. Once they entered the RV, they stole food, electronics, and other items, the victims reported. Police found a cigarette butt with “Criss Cross” marked on it that had been left at the scene.

While investigating nearby campsites, police encountered Morris, Hinkle, and another woman identified as Daniell Sue Eckert, 45. All three reported they are transients and go from campground to campground around the area to live, police say. While speaking to them, a trooper discovered a pack of “Criss Cross” cigarettes at their campsite. The trooper told them that a “Criss Cross” cigarette had been left at the scene of a nearby RV that had been burglarized. All three denied any involvement, according to police.

When troopers were leaving the campground after the conclusion of their investigation, police say, Eckert flagged one of them down and confessed that she, Morris, and Hinkle were involved in the burglary, according to police. Eckert provided a statement to police admitting the three of them had burglarized six campsites in the area and stole a large amount of property, police say.

Police then returned to the campsite and took Hinkle and Morris into custody. While in transit to the Pennsylvania State Police Station in York, Hinkle had a medical episode and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Morris allegedly admitted that she, Eckert, and Hinkle had burglarized the vehicles on the nights of Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, and planned to burglarize more vehicles as the campsite before they left on Friday, according to police.

Among the items they stole, Morris said, were food, electronics, DVDs, CDs, video games, money, clothing, mattresses, camping supplies, and pet food. All the items were stored in their camper back at the campground, Morris told police.

Morris was transported to York Central Booking and arraigned.

The trio’s camper was taken into custody until a search warrant could be obtained, according to police.