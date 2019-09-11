Woman delivers free, home-made food to York Fair vendors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There's a lot of food to choose from at the York Fair, and that means there are a lot of people preparing the food. They get hungry too, and there's one woman who likes to show her appreciation.

Pam fantom has been making free food for the vendors for the past 20 years; usually delivered in a wagon or cooler. She'll make a number of things, including stuffed peppers, lasagna, baked ziti, pasta salad, desserts, depending on the day. Sometimes it take a day or two to prep, but she calls it a labor of love.

The owner of Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels met her ten years ago when she brought her and her family food for the whole week. Now their friendship, and the rest, is history.

"We out here in the fair circuit, we have to look after each other, and we don't always have that, "Katie Meyer, owner of Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels, said. "And to have her come in and do that for us... she's family and we would do anything for her just like she does anything for us."

"I do it because I feel they need appreciation," Fantom said. "They work very very hard and sometimes the business doesn't always appreciate them."

Fantom said she gets a lot of help from her husband and daughter, and even from people here at the Fair. She delivers food rain or shine.