Woman dies at Hanover Hospital following forklift accident at her workplace

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died at Hanover Hospital Wednesday after she was involved in a forklift accident at her workplace, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, in Adams County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said the woman, who has not been identified, was injured while operating a forklift around 3:20 p.m.

The woman was then transported to Hanover Hospital, where she died at 4:03 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

