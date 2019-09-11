× York County woman accused of stealing $4,800 wedding ring, selling it for $120

YORK COUNTY — Fairview Township Police have charged a 57-year-old Etters woman with theft and receiving stolen property after she allegedly stole a woman’s wedding ring and sold it for $120.

Maureen Inez Clark, of the 700 block of Salem Road, was a customer at Patriot Pizza and Subs in Fairview Township Saturday when an employee there removed her ring and placed it on the counter, because she had been working in the kitchen, police say.

After completing her work, the employee noticed the ring, valued at $4,783, was missing and reported it to police, according to the criminal complaint affidavit against Clark.

The ring was a white gold wedding and engagement ring combination with a 3/4-carat diamond, police say.

Through the course of their investigation, police say, it was discovered that Clark was present at the restaurant when the ring went missing and contacted her.

Clark admitted to stealing the ring, police say.

She said she took it to the Colonial Park Mall in Harrisburg and sold it at a store there. Police later recovered an invoice from the store confirming the sale, according to the complaint.