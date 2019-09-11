× York man convicted of first-degree murder in shooting death of L.A. Rasul Truvillion

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of 25-year-old L.A. Rasul Truvillion, the York County District Attorney’s Office said.

Robert Johnson, now 25 years old, shot Truvillion in the area of the 200 block of North Penn Street on May 22, 2018.

Truvillion was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of gunshot wounds to the right arm and chest, the York County Coroner’s Office said at the time.

Johnson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when sentenced on October 21, according to the DA’s Office.