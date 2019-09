BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– The 35th annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals is set for this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway.

Beginning September 12, the raceway in Mohnton will serve as the site for a number of race events this weekend.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Jordan Vandergriff, driver of the PennGrade High Performance Oil/DA Lubricant/81 Logistics Group dragster, stopped by the set to preview the events.

For tickets, you can visit the Maple Grove Raceway website here.