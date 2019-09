× 900 chicks rescued after wandering on and along Route 283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of chicks had to be rescued Wednesday morning after wandering on and along Route 283 at North Union Street in Lower Swatara Township.

State Police were called to the highway at 4:50 a.m. for a crate that was causing a hazard. Upon arrival, they then saw the chicks.

The chicks were rescued with the help of Lower Swatara Township Police.