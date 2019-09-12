Baltimore County detective from York County receives Congressional Badge of Bravery

Posted 9:20 PM, September 12, 2019, by

A Baltimore County detective from York County who saved a life during a shootout in Maryland was honored Thursday on Capitol Hill.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey presented detective Roy Gibbs with the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

Detective Gibbs rescued a wounded officer during a shootout in June 2017.

The incident occurred in Dundalk, Maryland when an armed robbery suspect started shooting at police. The suspect shot two people, including the officer.

That’s when detective Gibbs left his cover and pulled the injured officer to safety while under fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.