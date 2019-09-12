× Bucks County state representative pleads guilty to DUI charge

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A state representative in Bucks County pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on September 3, according to court documents.

Rep. John Galloway was subsequently sentenced to a month of house arrest, five months of probation and 50 hours of community service, court documents show. He must also finish a 90-day drug and alcohol program, and his license is suspended.

Rep. Galloway was charged with driving under the influence after he caused a two-vehicle accident in the drive-thru area of a Swatara Township McDonald’s on May 14.