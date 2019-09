YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Debt can be overwhelming.

Setting a budget to get out of debt is a key step that some people may need help with.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Liz Reihm will stop by the set to offer tips on setting a budget.

If you’d like to ask Liz a question, you can email her at lizkinglifecoach@gmail.com or visit her Facebook page here.