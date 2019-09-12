× Columbia woman accused of stealing $300 worth of lottery tickets from Turkey Hill where she worked

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 31-year-old Columbia woman is facing a theft charge after police say she stole $300 worth of lottery tickets from the Turkey Hill store where she was employed on Tuesday.

The Turkey Hill is located on the 3500 block of Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township.

Alisha Marie Green allegedly admitted the theft to her boss. She was arrested Wednesday, according to West Hempfield Township Polcie.