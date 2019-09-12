× Court ruling: Gun owners’ group, three individuals have legal standing to challenge gun control ordinances in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A gun owners’ group and three individuals have standing to challenge gun control ordinances in Harrisburg, according to a ruling in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.

The court ruled that the plaintiffs (above) can challenge the legality of the Discharge Ordinance, the Lost/Stolen Ordinance and the Park Ordinance. The plaintiffs can also challenge the legality of the Minors Ordinance. However, the court ruled that the State of Emergency Ordinance cannot be challenged.

According to the court, each of the challenged ordinance sections regulate in some fashion, the use, possession, ownership and/or transfer of firearms within the city.

Below, is a breakdown of each ordinance in which the plaintiffs can challenge the legality of: