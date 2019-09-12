Driver captures video of police officer allegedly texting and driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- A driver on an Ohio highway took cell phone video which he believes shows a University Hospitals police officer texting.

“The guy was all over the road,” said the man who recorded the video. “It looked like he was texting the whole time I was watching him. He never looked at the road, he was looking right at the phone.”

The man said he followed the officer for about eight miles.

He said he decided to release the video to WJW as a reminder to others to not text and drive.

WJW reached out to the University Hospitals police department about the video, and the chief emailed us saying he will look into the “matter and circumstances surrounding the officer using an electronic device at that time.”

Police remind drivers not to attempt to record video while driving. They're asked to report anything suspicious once they get to a safe location.