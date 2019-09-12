FBI joins joint investigation involving Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG — A spokesperson for the state’s Attorney General’s Office confirmed to FOX43 Thursday that the FBI has joined a joint investigation involving the Harrisburg School District.

Though, there’s no word into what specifically is being investigated in relation to the school district.

This investigation follows a probe by the state’s Attorney General’s Office into computers, containing sensitive information and financial records, that went missing — and have since been recovered — over the summer.

The computers were reported missing just days after the school district went into state receivership.

