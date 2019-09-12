× First grade teacher on paid leave after being charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A first grade teacher at Susquenita Elementary School is on paid leave after being charged with endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Yvonne Wiest, 47, is facing endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and reckless endangerment, among other related charges.

According to court documents, charges were filed against Wiest on August 15, 2019 for an incident on September 10, 2018.

Susquenita School District Kent Smith confirmed that Wiest is on paid leave from her position as a teacher, but says the school district will have no further comment due to the “legal and personnel implications specific to this issue.”